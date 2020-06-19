SUMMERFIELD — Southern States agricultural cooperative at 6199 Lake Brandt Road is closing.
July 17 is the last day for the store.
A spokesperson for the company said the location is "not generating the profit necessary to sustain the business and that location."
"As a retailer it’s always hard to close stores — it’s the last thing you want to do," Steve Patterson, senior vice-president for marketing, said in a statement.
The store employs three full-time people and 13 part-time workers. They will be given the opportunity to apply for positions at other locations.
The nearest other location is Reidsville.
Southern States is chain of farmer-owned agricultural cooperative with hundreds of stores in seven southern states. It is headquartered in Richmond, Va. It specialize in lawn and garden needs and farm supplies.
