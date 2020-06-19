Southern States Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD — Southern States agricultural cooperative at 6199 Lake Brandt Road is closing.

July 17 is the last day for the store.

A spokesperson for the company said the location is "not generating the profit necessary to sustain the business and that location."

"As a retailer it’s always hard to close stores — it’s the last thing you want to do," Steve Patterson, senior vice-president for marketing, said in a statement.

The store employs three full-time people and 13 part-time workers. They will be given the opportunity to apply for positions at other locations.

The nearest other location is Reidsville.

Southern States is chain of farmer-owned agricultural cooperative with hundreds of stores in seven southern states. It is headquartered in Richmond, Va. It specialize in lawn and garden needs and farm supplies.

