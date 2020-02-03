GREENSBORO — Locally-based writer Deonna Kelli Sayed has launched an arts-based project in North Carolina: Dialogue in Progress (DIP): What I Wish You Knew About Me as a Muslim/Jew.
The project asks N.C. based Muslims and Jews to ponder the project’s theme through writing and visual art. Sayed seeks diverse voices of different cultural backgrounds, gender identities and levels of religious observance to be part of the conversation.
Sayed, who is Muslim, conceptualized the project in response to rising anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in America. As Muslims and Jews are increasingly targeted with hate language and acts of violence, Sayed recognized the two communities might benefit from having vulnerable conversations with each other. Such exchanges, however, are often difficult because of complexities around Israel and Palestine.
“Muslims and Jews don’t know one another’s trigger words,” Sayed said in a news release. “We have polite interfaith conversations over a shared love of Middle Eastern food, but we often feel uncomfortable having truly honest and vulnerable discussions about things that matter to us.”
Sayed, who works for the North Carolina Writers’ Network and is the PEN America representative to the NC Piedmont, recognizes that writing and art can mediate difficult conversations. She also acknowledges that the shape of spiritual identity is shifting, and hopes DIP will highlight diversity among N.C. Muslims and Jews as both communities contribute to the state’s cultural and civic life.
DIP’s curatorial committee is comprised of Jewish and Muslim cultural creatives from around the state.
While DIP seeks writers and artists, the project is open to any N.C. based Muslim and Jewish resident who wants to participate. The submission period is open until March 30, and participants may submit digital prints of visual art pieces, as well as poems, prose, or even letters to their Muslim or Jewish neighbor.
Accepted submissions will be included in a book featuring accepted written submissions, and an 8 ½ X 11-inch art envelope that will include prints of accepted visual art. The book | envelope will be sent to N.C. Jewish congregations, major mosques, and to Jewish and Muslim campus groups with an attached educational guide to encourage more meaningful interfaith discussion. A launch reception will occur early September in a centralized N.C. location.
Sayed recognizes that the arts are part of the North Carolina cultural experience.
“I believe that writers and artists are essential for vibrant communities," Sayed said in the news release. "I hope that Muslims and Jews can model how to use the creative expression to encourage dialogue across difference as 2020 unfolds.”
For more information, visit deonnaiswriting.com/letstalk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
America is chock full of both jews and muslims in-name-only... cultural judaism and cultural islam thrive in the U.S... when the muslims give the thumbs up to same gender marriage then you wont know a US jew from a US muslim and vice versa.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.