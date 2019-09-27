GREENSBORO — Evangelist Franklin Graham will bring his Decision America Tour to eight cities in his home state of North Carolina, including Greensboro.
On Oct. 9, Graham will speak at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex. The family-friendly event begins at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
In addition to Greensboro, the Decision America Tar Heel State Tour will visit Fayetteville on Oct. 1, Greenville on Oct. 2, Wilmington on Oct. 5, Raleigh on Oct. 6, Hickory on Oct. 10, Charlotte on Oct. 12 and Asheville on Oct. 13.
“We need an awakening in North Carolina — a spiritual revival,” Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said in a news release.
Graham has preached in all 50 states over the past three years as part of his Decision America Tour.
He wants to offer a message of hope to people in the Tar Heel state, the news release said. He will invite people to join him in prayer, asking God to heal the issues that are plaguing our country.
“Our community is filled with people looking for hope, peace,and assurance,” Dr. Kelly Bullard, the pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Fayetteville, said in the news release. “The message Franklin will bring is the powerful, life-changing message of Jesus. It will have a positive influence on our lives, families, and in the end, our community."
Graham will bring a message from the Bible at each stop on the Tar Heel State Tour.
“We all face moments when we come to a crossroads in our lives and we need to make important decisions,” said Graham. “Through this event, people will have the opportunity to make a decision that can impact their lives for eternity.”
Grammy-nominated music artist Jeremy Camp and award-winning guitarist Dennis Agajanian are also traveling with Graham on the Tar Heel State Tour. They will perform live at each event.
Camp joined Graham for the Decision America Tour in 2018 when an estimated 120,000 people attended events in California, Oregon and Washington. Agajanian started traveling the world with Billy Graham more than 40 years ago and he has participated in more than 200 events with Franklin Graham.
To learn more about the Decision America Tar Heel State Tour, visit DecisionAmerica.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.