Tell us about your church at 100 or older in 500 words or less and include photos. Email nmclaughlin@greensboro.com.
In East Greensboro, there was a community of 92 Cone Mills company homes whose residents dreamed of a central location to worship.
One day, a faithful group of 12 community leaders met in a log cabin to pray and discuss next steps in making their dream a reality. These persons formed a delegation to appeal to Mr. Caesar Cone, a noted Greensboro businessman, to provide land to build a church.
In 1919, Mr. Cone agreed to donate the land and structure that would become the site of the first East White Oak Missionary Baptist Church.
Throughout the church’s history, the East White Oak congregation has been under the leadership of five great Men of God – Reverend H.C. Hairston, Reverend S.O. McLaughlin, Reverend George H. Brooks, Reverend George P. Allen and currently, Bishop Benjamin W. Mittman, Sr.
In 1968, through the preaching and teaching of Pastor George H. Brooks, the congregation grew extensively, which led to the construction of a new edifice. In May of that year, the membership marched from the old wooden church to the new brick East White Oak Missionary Baptist Church building.
Over the years, the church and community continued to grow and prosper. In 1988 the church partitioned the Greensboro City Council to change the name Easy Street, which intersects with Water Street. The council then approved to change the name to its current name, EWO Church Street.
The current pastor, Bishop Benjamin William Mittman, Sr. has served as the church leader since 1989. During his tenure, the church has enjoyed notable growth. On Sept. 22, 1991, the Cone Mills Corporation, represented by Mr. Frank Fary and Mr. Bobby Matthews, donated 10.67 acres of land adjacent to the church's property.
Subsequently, this led to the expansion of the vision. In 1994, construction began on a new eight-hundred seat sanctuary, which was completed in June of 1995. In 2010 an educational wing was added, which included a modern daycare facility which now houses the EWO Childhood Development Center.
In that same year, the former church building was renovated to become the EWO Fellowship Building, which hosts ministry events, a Guilford County voter precinct, and other holistic activities for the betterment of the East White Oak Community.
The congregation will celebrate with a Centenniel service and cookout on Oct. 20. Go to East White Oak Missionary Baptist Church on Facebook or contact the church for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.