Hard 'N Fast: NASCAR counts on Charlotte to reverse troubling trend
Now comes the Hail Mary.
NASCAR is in serious trouble, based on the numbers off last week’s television ratings for the Richmond race. According to the Nielsen ratings from Saturday night and SportsMediaWatch.com, Kyle Busch’s win was the lowest rated and least-watched race since at least 2000.
The numbers continued a shocking trend: Six of the 10 lowest-rated races this century have come this season. The 1.0 rating from Richmond (meaning 1.77 million viewers saw the race on NBC Sports) was down 17 percent from last year and establishes that more races this year have attracted fewer than 1.5 million viewers “than the previous 17 seasons combined," SportsMediaWatch.com reported.
And now comes the “roval.”
This will either be a well-timed September surprise or an unmitigated disaster.
The Cup Series goes to Charlotte for the greatest experiment in recent stock-car racing history, a contrived road course carved out of the infield cooler-races track and press parking, designed to throw a wrench into the mundane oval races, possibly scrambling the playoffs by eliminating four unlucky (and incensed) drivers in hopes that someone, anyone, will watch.
This was a huge gamble when it was first announced last year. Coming off the death-certificate numbers from Richmond, the Bank of America Roval 400 now looms as a referendum on racing’s long-term, if not immediate, future.
This isn’t just any market we’re headed to. This is THE market for stock-car racing and its disappearing fans. This has to be the race that stems the downward tide as NASCAR enters the heart of its season-ending playoffs.
With all that’s swirling around within NASCAR, from the downfall of Brian France to the proposed sale of the sport and the musical chairs within the family and the organization, these are scary times for stock-car racing.
Someone has to come up with an idea for sustaining the sport’s future. Someone always has, and more often than not it has come from Charlotte and/or Winston-Salem.
The tobacco boys aren’t coming through that door again. This time it might be up to the fans to make their own statement.
They sure did last week, despite a decent crowd at Richmond Raceway itself. A decent crowd at the “roval” might not be enough this week. It’s going to take a miracle race that might turn out to be a bolt of lightning from the Charlotte Motor Speedway boys.
Or it might turn out to be a demolition derby, a metaphor for the state of the sport in troubled times.
These aren’t the good old days in NASCAR. The good old boys have left and gone away.
