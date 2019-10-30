From the slowest to the fastest.
Or what used to be the fastest.
Texas Motor Speedway, the 1.5 mile former clone of Charlotte, has found its footing under an alteration that makes it one of the most unique tracks in racing. Opened in 1997, the track has a quirky history and am improbable desire to be the fastest track on the circuit.
That, too, has its own history.
Texas Motor Speedway had to change its name a time or two before it opened, then had to reconfigure the layout in 1998 to shorten the measured length by a few feet. It’s technically a 1.44 mile track now.
NASCAR decided to slow the cars at the biggest tracks some 10 years before Texas was built, and it avoided the “restrictor-plate” status. Thus in the years since, the speedway has at various times been the “fastest” track on the entire circuit.
That’s been an unwritten competition (and contention) between Daytona and Talladega, Atlanta, Michigan, Texas and even Charlotte. And it has more to do with NASCAR’s changing rules, horsepower and aero packages than anything else.
Texas, however, is different. In 2002, it became the fastest track in NASCAR qualifying that year when Matt Kenseth went 194.224 mph to win the pole.
A year earlier, the speeds in Texas had reached mythical status.
When the open-wheel CART series scheduled the 2001 Firestone Firehawk 600, drivers reached speeds of more than 233 mph in practice, an astonishing amount of speed on a banked oval. In fact, it was too fast. Drivers complained of dizziness and disorientation. CART officials waited until the morning of the race to announce it would postpone the event.
More than 60,000 fans were sent home.
Texas Motor Speedway would sue CART, which settled out of court and subsequently went bankrupt. The Firestone Firehawk 600 was never run. You don’t mess with Texas.
So a legend was created, and track president Eddie Gossage became one of the great promoters in all of sports.
Texas has become bigger and bolder, introducing the biggest television on earth. In 2014, Gossage stopped selling backstretch tickets and inserted “Big Hoss,” the world’s largest high definition screen, spanning 218 feet wide and 95 feet tall.
Drivers have been known to go down the backstretch watching television to see where they stand in relation to the other cars.
Gossage decided on one last gimmick to make Texas different a few years back, reducing the banking in the first and second turns to 20 degrees, leaving the banking in turns three and four at 24 degrees.
The realignment slowed the cars sightly. But not much.
In the last two fall races, Kevin Harvick has qualified in excess of 200 mph.It had never been done there before, despite all the changes in rules and in the track through the years.
The sport has come full circle now. Talladega and Daytona are the fastest again. But don’t turn your back on Texas.
That TV won’t be the last thing they come up with.
