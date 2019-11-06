GREENSBORO — YouTube sensations the Cimorelli sisters will come to the city on Nov. 10 to perform and to promote their new book.
They will appear at 5:30 p.m. at the Flat Iron, 221 Summit Ave.
Tickets are available on eventbrite.com. The $20 general admission tickets are sold out, according to the website. But 3:30 p.m. VIP meet and greet tickets are still available for $80 plus fees.
Cimorelli is a singing group of six sisters from El Dorado Hills, Calif. that first gained popularity on YouTube singing cover music.
They were subsequently signed to Universal Music's Island label. Now they compose and write their own songs.
They have a global social media footprint with millions of followers and over a billion views on their YouTube channel.
As Christina, Katherine, Lisa, Amy, Lauren and Dani tour the world with their music and read their social media messages, they meet and hear from thousands of girls sharing their hearts.
Their new book, "Believe in You: Big Sister Stories and Advice on Living Your Best Life," shares their experiences and accumulated wisdom on everything from dating and friendship to faith and family.
