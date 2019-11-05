GREENSBORO — Young ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne Farmer and comedian Bert Kreischer have been added to the lineup at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts under construction in center city.
Darci Lynne Farmer, who won NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” at just 12 years old, will perform at 7 p.m. on April 25.
She has been featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” “Ellen” and “Today.” In January, Darci returned to the America’s Got Talent stage for AGT “The Champions” and won second place.
Tickets for her show start at $29.75. They go on sale at noon Nov. 8 at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Kreischer will bring his Berty Boy Tour to the Tanger Center at 7 p.m. May 14.
Tickets are $39.75 and $59.75 plus fees. They go on sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Kreischer is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host. His stand-up special "Bert Kreischer: Secret Time" is currently streaming globally on Netflix.
The new 3,000-seat Tanger Center is expected to open in March at North Elm and Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
Other shows announced to date include its Broadway series, Greensboro Symphony concerts, Guilford College's Bryan Series of speakers, comedian John Crist and "The Bachelor Live on Stage."
