GREENSBORO — After eight weeks of writing, producing and editing, teens in the Summer Night Lights program will premiere their film, "Fractured."
The premiere of the hour-long film will start at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Doors open at 4 p.m.
The Paper 2 Film program, along with Save the Arts film, involved youth from age 12 to 17 in the film process. Local filmmaker Larry Wright worked with the students.
Local manufacturing business Lanxess and the city's Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the program.
There is a $10 minimum donation to attend. For more information, email paper2films@gmail.com or call 336-254-4161.
