GREENSBORO — Although disappointed that it can't open its fitness centers' doors just yet, YMCA of Greensboro says that "other doors may open even wider."
"We are evaluating options for our pools and outdoor exercise classes, and we continue to offer virtual programming on our website and on Facebook," Rhonda Anderson, president and chief executive at YMCA of Greensboro, said in a Thursday morning statement.
Anderson did not elaborate.
"We are finalizing launch dates of our summer camp programming and are excited to welcome Y campers as we kick off a different but still fun and meaningful summer," Anderson said.
Anderson's statement followed Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement on Wednesday that gyms would remain closed under Phase Two of easing COVID-19 restrictions. They will remain closed for at least five more weeks.
What can open at 5 p.m. Friday are restaurants, personal-care businesses and pools at 50% capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements, child care facilities, day camps and overnight camps with enhanced cleaning and screening requirements.
The YMCA of Greensboro operates the Kathleen Price Bryan, Hayes-Taylor Memorial and Alex W. Spears III YMCAs in Greensboro, the Stoney Creek Express in Whitsett, the Ragsdale YMCA in Jamestown, and the Eden, Reidsville and Western Rockingham YMCAs in Rockingham County.
All but the Stoney Creek and Western Rockingham YMCAs have indoor pools.
Reacting to the news about gyms, Anderson said in her statement: "We are disappointed because we know that our fitness centers improve health and give us the opportunity to connect face-to-face with people we care about."
"However," she added, "it’s the love we have for our members and communities that compels us to follow the path that our state has provided to reopen with safety at the forefront."
"The YMCA of Greensboro continues to remain focused on serving our community and the neighbors who need us most," Anderson added.
"Throughout the pandemic, we have provided emergency child care, conducted wellness calls to seniors feeling isolated, distributed meals to children and families, organized blood and supply drives, and provided virtual content for youth, adults and families at home. We're proud to be part of this community as we continue to stick together through this difficult time."
Any word on the Greensboro Aquatic Center? They've been collecting monthly fees but haven't heard a peep out of them since mid-March.
