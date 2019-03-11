Ciera Dumas, 21, of Kernersville, was chosen Monday night during the blind auditions on Season 16 of "The Voice."
Dumas, who graduated from Robert B. Glenn High School, says she got her start in concert choir. She was also co-president of the school's a capella group. "I should probably be embarrassed, but I'm not," Dumas said, laughing.
Her former classmates might not be surprised to see her on the show. She was voted Most Likely to Win "The Voice" for senior superlatives.
For her audition, Dumas sang "Tell Me You Love Me" by Demi Lovato. The auditions are "blind" because the judges can't see the singers. If they like the performance, they hit a button to turn their chairs around. Then the contestant gets to choose between the coaches who turned around.
Coaches Adam Levine and John Legend turned their chairs early in the song.
Here are the coaches persuasive arguments:
Adam: You are spectacular. The power of your voice. Everything you do just screams what this show is all about.
John: Adam and I turned around at the same time because we were both mesmerized by your voice. It's really gorgeous. We just heard at the beginning the beautiful part that kind of warmed us up. And I think you got a little bit nervous when we turned around.
Ciera: For sure.
John: But then when you got into those big notes at the end, and I heard the little rasp at the edge of your high range, it was so good. I felt the power. I felt the pain. I felt the emotion. I felt like you have a story to tell, and I can't wait for you to tell it on 'The Voice.'
Coach Blake Shelton didn't turn around to vie for a chance to have Dumas on his team. But that didn't stop him from adding his opinion ... that Dumas should choose Legend over Levine, Shelton's long-time show rival.
Blake: That Bonnie Tyler part of your voice when you get up there and it starts to shred on you a little bit naturally, that's the money for you. And whichever John Legend you pick ...
Legend and the crowd laughed at Shelton's comment, but Dumas decided to go with Levine.
Dumas's mom was emotional. "As a parent, you want you child to succeed, and I know that in her heart, this is all she's ever wanted. And I want it to happen for her."
The next step on "The Voice" is the Battle Rounds, which will begin once all four judges have 12 singers on their teams.