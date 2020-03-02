WWE NXT Live Logo

GREENSBORO — WWE presents NXT Live April 19 at The Fieldhouse of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

The 5 p.m. event features NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, NXT Tag Team Champions The Broserweights Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, Velveteen Dream, Johnny Gargano, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai.

