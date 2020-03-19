WWE NXT Live Logo (copy)

GREENSBORO — The WWE NXT live event originally scheduled for April 19 at The Fieldhouse in the Greensboro Coliseum complex has been rescheduled for Nov. 6 amid coronavirus concerns.

All tickets purchased for the Greensboro NXT live event will be honored on Nov. 6.

Fans who cannot attend the rescheduled date should go to their point of purchase for refunds.

