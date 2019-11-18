GREENSBORO — Daniel Bryan battles Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt when WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes to the Greensboro Coliseum on Jan. 17.
The event will be broadcast live on the Fox network.
Tickets are $15-$100 and go on sale at noon Friday by calling 800-745-3000, at www.ticketmaster.com or at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Roman Reigns goes against King Corbin for the event.
There will also be SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Braun Strowman, “The Boss” Sasha Banks, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and others.
