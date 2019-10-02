GREENSBORO — The second program in the "Writers as Witness" series continues Thursday at Scuppernong Books.
Three news reporters will discuss "Working a Broad Beat: Freelance and Regional Reporting" at 7 p.m. at the downtown bookstore, 304 S. Elm St.
Admission is free.
What is it like to work a broad beat? How does it change the way a reporter approaches the work? These reporters will talk about the challenges and major issues they see confronting journalists in the coming year.
Joining the panel are Joe Killian, an investigative reporter with N.C. Policy Watch and a former News & Record reporter; Barry Yeoman, freelance investigative reporter, and Isaac Bailey, freelance reporter.
The program is the second in the five-part series, sponsored by Greensboro Bound, PEN America and Scuppernong Books.
The series' third part, “When Reporting is Personal” will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Scuppernong.
PEN America, founded in 1922 and headquartered in New York City, is a nonprofit organization that works to defend and celebrate free expression through the advancement of literature and human rights.
PEN America co-sponsored the Contemporary Appalachian Voices track during the 2019 Greensboro Bound Literary Festival.
