With 'Stories of Us,' CoMetta 'connects some of the people and stories that make Greensboro what it is'

GREENSBORO — What's possible, Lyndon Rego asks, when people and communities see endings as opportunities for new beginnings?
They can remake themselves and their city, making it more vibrant and vital.
They can help to create a Downtown Greenway that encircles center city.
They can form the organization Casa Azul, which supports Latino arts and culture.
They can launch Reconsidered Goods, which takes donated materials for others to turn into something new.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, leaders of those efforts and others will talk about them at a public gathering called "Stories of Us."
The audience then will share their own experiences in small group circles.
Since November, Rego has brought local speakers and audiences together in monthly public conversations to help build community.
"Stories of Us" represents one facet of Rego's effort that he calls CoMetta.
"It all centers around getting people together, creating connection, helping people collaborate," Rego said.
The word "metta" comes from the ancient language called Pali and means "loving kindness," he said. The "Co" refers to community.
"It’s my insight about what we can do to rebuild community in the modern world," he said.
Born in Bangalore, India, Rego spent 14 years at the Center for Creative Leadership. He worked as global director of its Leadership Beyond Boundaries program, extending leadership development efforts to other countries.
"I saw from that work the power of connection and the concept of empathy as being so critical to developing a deeper connection between people, that changed how we related to others and changed how we worked together," Rego said.
After CCL, he worked for two years with the African Leadership University on a small island in the Indian Ocean. In 2019, Fast Company magazine named the university among the 50 most innovative organizations.
Rego and his wife, Philomena, returned to Greensboro in September.
He values the diversity of the city, not only its white and black populations but its immigrants and refugees. He appreciates its colleges and universities.
"It’s trying to go from being a manufacturing hub to more of a creative economy, a maker city," Rego said. "It’s on that kind of journey of reinvention ... I thought of Greensboro as a good place to incubate this vision of CoMetta."
He has organized monthly "Stories of Us" sessions in different sections of the city, attracting people from around the city into other spaces and neighborhoods.
HQ Greensboro, a shared downtown work space on West Lewis Street, hosted the first meeting.
The December meeting moved to Studio 503, where artists rent studios on East Washington Street. Leaders of artist collaboratives spoke about their efforts to nurture a creative economy in the city.
In January, they gathered at Christ United Methodist Church in the Glenwood neighborhood to talk about "Making Beautiful Places."
Kathryn Hubert talked about the downtown French restaurant Chez Genèse, which employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Liz Seymour co-founded the Interactive Resource Center to provide day services to people experiencing homelessness.
Sheldon Herman repaired 400 bikes last year for refugees.
FaithAction is winning national recognition for helping thousands of newcomers each year, while educating and connecting diverse communities across lines of culture and faith.
The "America, Can We Talk?" project is trying to bridge the racial divide.
Each gathering has attracted about 80 people, Rego estimates.
"My hope to inspire people to think about what they themselves could be doing," Rego said.
Stephen van Vuuren, Kate Tobey and Phillip Marsh were among those speaking at December's gathering.
"Lyndon Rego is doing a wonderful job of gathering community advocates with creative stories to inspire all of our city," said Marsh, who has brought more public murals to the city. "His approach is as refreshing as it is equally inclusive."
Stephen van Vuuren produced the technologically-groundbreaking film, "In Saturn's Rings," using more than 7.5 million photographs from space.
"I’m always excited to share about creating 'In Saturn's Rings,' but actually have not had that many opportunities to share locally," van Vuuren said. "The event was a great venue to share and to listen to others, none of whom I knew anything about prior to the event."
"There is a wealth of creativity in this area, but it’s impossible to get a total sense of it," van Vuuren added. "The event felt like a tip of the iceberg of what’s happening. I wish there were more opportunities like this."
Musician Kate Tobey said she enjoyed speaking about her music and connecting with others.
"I'm a big fan of anyone trying to build Greensboro up through creativity and community, and Lyndon seems like one of those people," Tobey said.
"So many people here have cool aspirations for the city, and there's a lot of really creative, passionate, authentic work going on all day, every day, all over our community," Tobey said. "CoMetta is a nice addition to that scene and connects some of the people and stories that make Greensboro what it is."
This month's "Stories of Us" at the Creative Aging Network-NC will focus on people remaking themselves and their community.
Speakers will include Dabney Sanders, project manager of the Downtown Greenway; Mariana Rodriguez of Casa Azul, which supports Latino arts and culture; and Paige Cox of Reconsidered Goods, which takes donated materials for others to turn into something new.
Travis Laughlin will speak about Elsewhere, the downtown museum and artist residency set in a former thrift store. Toni Puckett will talk about her new effort, Sacred Drum, and Dora Som-pimpong will discuss the Creative Aging Network.
So far, Rego's efforts are all volunteer.
In addition to "Stories of Us," CoMetta has offered Hackathons, a methodology to help organizations solve problems.
"I think of it as social business, something between business and nonprofit," Rego said. He wants to build a sustainable business model that can provide some income, he said.
He hopes to have a dedicated hub for CoMetta later this year, where gatherings and other events can happen daily.
Early mornings could bring yoga, tai chi or meditation. During the day, the hub could host Rego's leadership development and strategic planning for businesses.
"So over the course of the day, thinking about individual wellness, thinking about organizational wellness, and in the evening, thinking about community wellness," he said.
"My hope is that if it sticks here, it’s something that could carry forward to more of the country and hopefully internationally," added said. "It's something that we need the world over."
