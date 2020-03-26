WINSTON-SALEM — Had the coronavirus pandemic not canceled it, the 22nd annual RiverRun International Film Festival would have been in full swing through April 5 at theaters in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
In lieu of the festival, the RiverRun team and past special guests have shared some films and books for patrons to check out while under stay-home orders from Triad governments.
Looking back to 2019:
The opening night narrative in 2019 was "Ode to Joy," starring Martin Freeman as a guy suffering from cataplexy, a serious disease that causes acute narcolepsy in particular emotional situations – in his case, whenever he experiences joy.
His techniques to manage the illness are put to the ultimate test when he falls in love. The film is available for rent at YouTube, Amazon Prime and Google Play.
The opening night documentary in 2019 was "This Changes Everything."
The film explores systemic sexism in Hollywood through the voices of many marquee celebrities including Geena Davis, Meryl Streep, Sandra Oh and Jessica Chastain. "This Changes Everything" is available for rent on Vudu, Amazon Prime, and other platforms including Hulu.
Suggestions from filmmaker Angus MacLachlan:
Filmmaker Angus MacLachlan serves on the RiverRun Advisory Board and has hosted programs and participated on panels at several of its festivals.
His filmography includes "Junebug," celebrating its 15th anniversary; "Stone," "Goodbye to All That" and "Abundant Acreage Available," the 2017 Best Screenplay for a U.S. Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.
When asked to recommend a couple of films, Angus said, “Two films that come to mind are a 1945 film called 'I Know Where I’m Going' starring Wendy Hiller and directed by the team of Powell and Pressburger," MacLachlan said in a RiverRun news release.
"It’s a fairytale about a headstrong woman who is going to get married on a small island off the coast of Scotland who gets stuck by weather and meets another man," MacLachlan said. "It has fantastic black-and-white cinematography and is enchanting and unique."
"I Know Where I’m Going" is available to rent on Amazon Prime.
The second one that comes to mind, MacLachlan said, is "Happy as Lazzaro," a 2018 Italian film directed by Alice Rohrwacher.
Acted by professionals and non-professionals, it takes place in a strange, isolated village in Italy and the main character may or may not be a saint. It is mysterious, odd, and beautiful.”
"Happy as Lazzaro" is available on Netflix.
RiverRun Reads: Books from Master of Cinema Jane Alexander
Jane Alexander received the RiverRun 2017 Master of Cinema Award. She has appeared in 60 films for film and television and has been nominated for the Academy Award four times.
She has won two Emmy Awards for her television work and the Tony Award for her work on Broadway. In addition to her esteemed acting career, she served as chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts from 1993 to 1997, is a former trustee of the Wildlife Conservation Society, and a board member at the Audubon Society.
She is also an accomplished author. Check out her books "Command Performance: An Actress in the Theater of Politics" and "Wild Things, Wild Places: Adventurous Tales of Wildlife and Conservation on Planet Earth," which also features her photography.
