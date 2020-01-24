With or without lyrics, the music needs to speak to skaters

GREENSBORO — When it came to selecting music for figure skater Nathan Chen, his choreographers chose a contrast in styles that are worlds and decades apart.

Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum, the three-time reigning champion in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships will skate his short program to "La Bohème," sung by the late French-Armenian artist Charles Aznavour.

Then on Sunday, in the championships' final competition, Chen will perform his long program to the "Rocketman" soundtrack, the 2019 film based on the life of rock musician Elton John.

"He’s a very extravagant character, and that’s not who I personally am," Chen said of Elton John. "But at the same time, because I am skating to it, it’s who I’m trying to at least in some sense portray."

His programs illustrate the range of musical choices that have opened to U.S. skaters since a 2014-15 rule change by the International Skating Union.

Before that, Chen wouldn't have been allowed to perform to vocal music in the senior-level championships.

The rule change allowing vocal music in addition to instrumental applied to singles and pairs at the novice, junior and senior levels. The ISU long had allowed vocal music in ice dance.

Vocal music was first open to singles and pairs in the fall of 2014 at some ISU events. But the first U.S. Figure Skating Championships to allow vocal music were in Greensboro in January 2015.

The ISU’s move was designed to refresh the playlist and attract a bigger, younger audience to arenas and television broadcasts.

Music with lyrics was popular at first because of its novelty, said Tom Dickson, a former competitive skater who has choreographed programs for high-ranking skaters.

"Now everyone is used to it," Dickson said. "So I can’t say right now that people use predominantly more lyrics than instrumental."

Dickson choreographed Tomoki Hiwatashi's long program, to be performed Sunday, to instrumental music from the 1911 Stravinsky ballet, "Petrushka," about a Russian puppet.

For a skater in another competition, Dickson choreographed a long program to music from "Miss Saigon."

"It would be a shame to do something like that and not be able to use lyrics," he said.

"But on the other hand, I chose them sparingly, trying to be careful to get the point across without too much," Dickson said. "With musical theater, you have to make sure you use the right parts that don’t start to get cluttered and hard to understand."

For ice dance pair Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, "We are both people that connect quite a bit to a person’s voice and what they’re saying with their lyrics," Hubbell said. "We almost always end up being attracted to music with lyrics."

They skated their short rhythm dance on Friday to Marilyn Monroe singing "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," and to "Let's Be Bad," from Megan Hilty and the cast of television series "Smash."

"We had been looking at that piece of music, 'My Heart Belongs to Daddy,' for many years," Hubbell said. "I have always absolutely adored Marilyn Monroe. That particular piece of music also satisfies something in Zach. He felt there was a lot of variety in it, there were a lot of different musical qualities."

They will skate their long program Saturday night to music from the 2018 film "A Star is Born."

"It’s not something we’ve been thinking about, considering it just came out this past season," Hubbell said of "A Star is Born" music. "It’s just a lot of music that we enjoy hearing and listening to."

Alysa Liu skated her short program on Thursday to Barbra Streisand singing "Don't Rain on My Parade" from "Funny Girl."

Liu performed her long program, or free skate, on Friday night to Jennifer Thomas' "New World Symphony from Illumination" for piano and orchestra. (See correction at end of this story.)

"My coaches and my choreographers choose a bunch of different types of music and styles of music and I choose my favorite out of all of them," Liu said. "Or even I will look up some music and find my own music. They don’t force me to skate to anything. If I like it, I will skate to it."

For their short program on Thursday, U.S. 2019 pairs champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc skated to "A Storm is Coming" by Tommee Profitt featuring Liv Ash.

They will skate their long program Saturday to an instrumental soundtrack featuring "Experience" by Ludovico Einaudi, and music from the "Moonlight" film soundtrack.

"We really liked the music 'Experience' and we wanted to use it," LeDuc said. "We both felt a connection to it. We felt it was in our wheelhouse as far as our style."

"The piece on its own is great but it wasn’t quite enough for the free skate," LeDuc said "We listened around to different pieces that would complement it and set the story that we wanted to tell. I love the movie 'Moonlight' and was watching it and heard the piece that we ended up using. I thought, 'Wow, this is a really cool piece. I wonder if we could mix the two together.' I did a couple of cuts and was able to blend the two together. It ended up working pretty well."

Leona Bloom of Raleigh was among spectators watching Thursday's senior pairs short program.

"I would always prefer instrumental to lyrics when they are skating, so I can concentrate on the skating," Bloom said.

Parker Pennington and Vaughn Chipeur long competed in figure skating but retired before the rule change allowing lyrics.

Now both work for skating companies and are attending this week's championships.

They like the change allowing vocal music. It benefits not only skaters, but audiences, each said.

"If the audience recognizes music and they feel the skaters are emoting to it, it can connect more than pieces they are not as familiar with," said Pennington, who competed on the national and international stages for more than 10 years.

A Canadian silver medalist, Chipeur retired from skating in 2010, after representing Canada in the Olympics.

"It used to be quite a conundrum," Chipeur said. "'What am I going to skate to?'"

Correction: Alysa Liu performed her long program Friday night to Jennifer Thomas' "New World Symphony from Illumination." An incorrect title was given in previous versions of this story.