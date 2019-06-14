GREENSBORO — The Emmy-nominated television show "Whose Line Is It Anyway? is bringing its improv tour "Whose Live Anyway?" to the Carolina Theatre.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
The 90-minute show of improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestions will feature current cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley and Joel Murray.
Tickets are $30-$65 and are available by calling 336-333-2600, online at https://carolinatheatre.com or in person at the box office at 310 S. Greene St.