GREENSBORO — Singer and actress Jessica Vosk has starred in the lead role in “Wicked” on Broadway and appeared on the stages of London’s Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall.
Now she’s coming to The Well-Spring Theatre at the local retirement community.
On Nov. 23, Vosk will headline the first “Broadway to Greensboro,” a new concert and education collaboration between Well-Spring and UNCG Musical Theatre. Vosk will be accompanied by Dominick Amendum on the piano.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are $16, and now available at TicketMeTriad.com. Seating is assigned. Free, ample parking is available on the site at 4100 Well Spring Drive.
The 340-seat theater opened earlier this year. It also has become the official home of the North Carolina Chamber Orchestra. Last month, it hosted plays by O.Henry, the city's own William Sydney Porter, famous literary figure of the 20th century. It has hosted other public performances as well.
The “Broadway to Greensboro” program will consist of three engagements with Broadway artists each year.
Each artist will give a master class for musical theater students at UNCG, as well as a concert at Well-Spring. This is the first year of the new Musical Theatre major at UNCG, and the program is coordinated by Dominick Amendum, who, in addition to his UNCG duties, has a very active and successful Broadway career.
A fourth concert each year will flip the concept and be called “Greensboro to Broadway,” featuring students in UNCG’s program. Ticket proceeds from that event will go directly to scholarship funds in the Musical Theatre program.
“We are proud and excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our community of residents, as well as the community at large,” Garrett Saake, Well-Spring's director of resident relations & Sales, said in a news release.
Vosk is best known for her turn on Broadway as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the Broadway hit musical “Wicked."
Her big break came in 2009 when she was cast in the live concert “Kristina,” written by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. Five years later, she made her Broadway debut in “The Bridges of Madison County,” followed by the original Broadway production of “Finding Neverland” and then her role as Fruma-Sarah in the Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
In 2014 she performed as Anita in the San Francisco Symphony’s live recording of the score from “West Side Story,” which was nominated for a Grammy.
From June 2018 to last May, Vosk reprised her role as Elphaba in the national tour of “Wicked,” for which she won the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Replacement (Female). She has just wrapped an appearance in the world premiere of the musical adaptation of “Becoming Nancy” in Atlanta.
“Jessica is the perfect performer to kick off this program,” Saake said. “She has outstanding credits, is actively working to hone her craft and is in the early stages of an already very successful career."
