GREENSBORO — Developer and Red Cinemas owner Marty Kotis has turned sections of the city into outdoor galleries of art.
Murals created by artists from the United States and abroad decorate his buildings.
Now the public can see a portion of those murals — and the artists who painted them — in a 10-minute film that will premiere at 6 p.m. today (March 26) on his Facebook page at facebook.com/kotisstreetart.
The murals are located primarily in downtown; Midtown, the heavily-traveled district of restaurants and entertainment along the Battleground Avenue corridor; and Kotis' Tracks Bazaar and Tracks Beer Garden projects, at West Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street
Kotis developed his interest in street art on visits to Berlin and the United Kingdom.
Since fall 2017, more than 70 artists have created 180 art installations covering more than 100,000 square feet of walls on Kotis properties.
They reflect his desire to turn the city into a street art destination that will retain millennials and give the city a reputation for being cool.
Kotis had planned to release the "Kotis Street Art Movie" in Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue.
But with the coronavirus pandemic, he decided to move it online.
"We thought artists and the community as a whole could use a little hope while perhaps sitting at home sheltering in place," Kotis said on Facebook.
Some of the artists are expected to join in a live chat.
With so many artists and works of street art, filmmaker Paul Biun couldn't include them all.
So this is just a sample of the artwork. More video segments and photos will be posted on social media and the website KotisStreetArt.com.
And for those who miss the 6 p.m. showing on facebook.com/kotisstreetart, it will remain there for viewing after its premiere.
It can also be found starting 6 p.m. on You Tube.
