GREENSBORO — Watch the progress on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, now under construction in center city.
Construction cameras now give live views of both the interior and exterior of the venue being built at North Elm and Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
The 3,000-seat venue is expected to open in March.
Shows announced to date include its Broadway series, Greensboro Symphony concerts, Guilford College's Bryan Series of speakers, comedians John Crist, Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze, "The Bachelor Live on Stage," and young ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne Farmer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.