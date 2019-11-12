Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (copy)

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., under construction in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Watch the progress on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, now under construction in center city.

Construction cameras now give live views of both the interior and exterior of the venue being built at North Elm and Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.

The 3,000-seat venue is expected to open in March.

Shows announced to date include its Broadway series, Greensboro Symphony concerts, Guilford College's Bryan Series of speakers, comedians John Crist, Bert Kreischer and Nate Bargatze, "The Bachelor Live on Stage," and young ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne Farmer.

