GREENSBORO — Broadway, television and film actor and Greensboro native Drew Gehling will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Well-Spring Theatre.
Tickets are $16 and are available at www.ticketmetriad.com.
Gehling will be accompanied by pianist Justin Cowan.
Gehling, who grew up in Greensboro and graduated from Ragsdale High School in 2001, appeared on Broadway in the Tony-nominated musical "Waitress". He made his Broadway debut as Bob Gaudio in “Jersey Boys,” and went on to play Warren Smith in the Broadway revival of “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.”
On television, he has appeared in the series "Elementary," "Smash" and "30 Rock."
Gehling's performance is the second installment of the Broadway to Greensboro series presented by Well-Spring and UNCG Musical Theatre.
Singer and actress Jessica Vosk performed the first installment of the series last month.
Well-Spring's 340-seat theater at 4100 Well Spring Drive opened earlier this year. It also has become the official home of the North Carolina Chamber Orchestra.
