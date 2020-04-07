GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center is seeking the public’s help to vote for names for its two newest penguin chicks.
The chicks, who are both male, hatched on Jan. 22 and Jan. 25 to parents Guinn and Vello. Science center volunteers submitted names and staff narrowed down their selections to the top eight.
The eight names the public is invited to choose from are:
• Trevor
• Jim
• Waldorf
• Hobbes
• Marco
• Mbaku
• Nico
• Dwight
Voting is taking place via Google poll through 5 p.m. April 10.
Since participation in the African penguin Species Survival Plan began in 2014, 21 chicks have hatched at the science center.
"We are honored to be actively participating in the African penguin SSP," Shannon Anderson, the science center's lead penguin keeper, said in a news release.
"Through their guidance, we have doubled our colony size and by doing so, have been able to transfer penguins to other AZA facilities, which ultimately improves genetic diversity in zoos and aquariums. We are incredibly proud of all the hard work we’ve put in to successfully raising 21 chicks."
