GREENSBORO — Greensboro Downtown Parks has canceled all programs and events in LeBauer and Center City parks through the end of March.
It also will cancel events with a projected attendance of 100 or more through April 15, as recommended by the city.
Affected programs/events:
• All programs/events are canceled through March 31.
• Sunday Jazz Picnics are canceled through April 15.
• Spring Blooming, scheduled for April 3, is canceled.
Greensboro Downtown Parks aims to keep the parks open for regular, daily use as long as possible, it said in a news release. Those strategies have been identified to help mitigate the possibility of having to close facilities.
Park staff are attentive to the regular sanitation of surfaces, and signage has been posted in park facilities providing CDC recommendations on keeping visitors.
It will continue to keep the public informed on any changes made to park calendars and/or facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.