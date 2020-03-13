• Private Donor Receptions (March 18 and 19)

• Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (March 20)

• Josh Groban concert and VIP Reception (March 20)

• Tony Bennett concert and VIP Reception (March 21)

• Jay Leno in concert (March 22)

• Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Board Meeting & Breakfast (March 23)

• Guilford College Bryan Series presents Sally Field (March 24)

• Greensboro Symphony School Performances (March 25, 26 and 30)

• Greensboro Symphony "Name that Tune" Gala (March 27)

• Greensboro Symphony Masterworks (March 28)

• Public Open House (March 29)

Other events postponed include:

• Greensboro Symphony concert with Matthew Morrison (April 18)

• Greensboro Symphony Masterworks concert (May 9)

• Celtic Woman celebration tour (June 4). The concert will be rescheduled for 2021, and tickets will be honored.

Tanger Center staff is working to reschedule the above events.

Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates. As updates become available, the coliseum will communicate revised event and ticketing information. Visit TangerCenter.com for updates.