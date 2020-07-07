GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted UNCG to postpone its annual Collage concert from September to Jan. 30, 2021.
"We hope that circumstances will be much safer by that time, and that students, faculty, and our audience members can gather with renewed enthusiasm," the UNCG School of Music said in a Tuesday news release.
Collage has been an annual celebration of the new academic year for the School of Music for the past 12 years, taking place in early September. Typically, tickets would go on sale on July 1.
More than 300 School of Music students and many faculty members will perform on Collage, making it the school's most spectacular event of the year. The concert will immerse the audience in a non-stop evening of performances.
All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the School of Music Collage Scholarship Fund.
Look for more information regarding ticket sales in the fall. UNCG hopes to start ticket sales on Dec. 1.
For more information, visit collage.uncg.edu
