GREENSBORO — The new television series from chef Vivian Howard and projects at UNCG and the High Point Museum are among those awarded grants this week from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
All together, projects in North Carolina received awards totaling $1.6 million out of $29 million awarded nationwide.
Howard's new series, with a working title of "South By Somewhere," received $600,000 toward its production. It will explore the foodways, history and culture of the American South.
It is produced by Durham-based Markay Media and is set to air on PBS stations nationwide in spring 2020.
Howard's Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, "A Chef's Life" aired on PBS for five seasons.
UNCG will receive $324,865.
It will go toward the continuing development of the MassMine platform, an open-source toolkit that allows humanities scholars to collect large-scale, publicly available data drawn from social media sites for research and teaching.
High Point Museum will receive $21,694 planning grant.
The project will monitor and analyze the preservation environment in the museum’s storage and exhibition spaces.
The museum’s collections include 20,000 artifacts, 8,000 archival records and 15,000 print photographs that document the furniture, transportation and textile industries of High Point.
Other grants went to projects in Durham, Greenville, Raleigh and the Research Triangle Park.
Read the full list of grant recipients here.
Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the NEH supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy and other areas of the humanities.