GREENSBORO — To mark the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, UNCG has displayed photographs of the music festival taken by the late professor, Arnold Doren.
The “Woodstock 1969” exhibit on the second floor of Jackson Library includes 20 images.
The festival was held on a 600-acre farm in Bethel, N.Y., 43 miles southwest of the village of Woodstock. (Some of the photographs are identified as “Bethel 1969.” Only later were they identified as Woodstock.)
Thirty-two performers sang to about 500,000 people during the three-day festival which began at 5:07 p.m. on Aug. 15, 1969, with Richie Havens.
Other performers included The Who, Sly and the Family Stone, The Grateful Dead, Arlo Guthrie, Jefferson Airplane and Jimi Hendrix. Hendrix was the last performer and perhaps best known for his rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner.”
Actually, Doren took 10 rolls of film at the Woodstock festival and printed just over 35 images.
The photos of Jimi Hendrix are perhaps the most memorable, although photographs of those attending the festival are quite revealing.
The photographic contact sheets for all of the images are a part of UNCG's Doren collection.
Doren, an award-winning photographer, was a member of the UNCG art department faculty from 1978 to 2002. He died in 2003.
The photo collection was acquired by the University Libraries in 2009. It consists of more than 70 boxes of varying sizes and is proving to be a treasure-trove of artistic and historical images.
Speaking of Woodstock, UNCG also posted the memories of Professor Allan Goldfarb. Read about them here.