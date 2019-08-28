RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK — UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina will premiere "North Carolina Weekend: A Weekend in Greensboro" at 9 p.m. Thursday on its UNC-TV PBS & More channel (Channel 4).
The episode is all about Greensboro; where to explore, dine, drink, stay and play. In addition, "North Carolina Weekend" resident foodie Bob Garner samples the eclectic bistro fare at one of the Gate City locals’ favorite restaurants.
Host Deborah Holt Noel takes viewers on a journey through the city’s history of textile mills and the Morehead family to its present-day attractions. The first part of the episode revisits the many historic textile mills that have shaped Greensboro’s fascinating history in fashion. It also reflects on the city’s civil rights legacy with a look at the famous lunch counter sit-ins at the F.W. Woolworth Company store.
Then, viewers will tour the city’s eclectic and diverse collection of restaurants and cuisines, Guilford County’s only legal distillery and a dream realized in the form of a candy store.
Finally, Garner eats brunch at Print Works Bistro inside the Proximity Hotel, named to Open Table’s list of top 100 brunch destinations in the country.
Funding for "North Carolina Weekend" is made possible in part by ElectriCities of North Carolina, Inc. and Visit NC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.