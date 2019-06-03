GREENSBORO — Tyler, The Creator will bring his North American tour to the Special Events Center in the Greensboro Coliseum complex on Oct. 1.
General admission tickets are $59.50 in advance, $65 the day of the show. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the coliseum box office and online at ticketmaster.com.
Right after making history with his latest album "Igor," Tyler, The Creator announces his North American tour. He became the first solo rapper to land a No. 1 album without any co-production or outside producer credits, and now, Tyler will take the album across the United States.
He's set to play 33 shows beginning Labor Day weekend at Bumbershoot in Seattle, with stops in Chicago, New York, Miami and San Francisco before concluding Oct. 26 in Houston.
GoldLink is set to open all tour dates with direct support from Jaden Smith on all September shows and Blood Orange on all October shows.