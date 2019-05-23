GREENSBORO — A synchronized swimming competition and a Sunday Jazz Picnic will be among events in Greensboro this Memorial Day weekend.
For a complete list, check out our entertainment calendar at greensboro.com/calendar. Don’t forget to pick up a printed copy of Go Triad magazine from newspaper racks.
The Greensboro Aquatic Center in the Greensboro Coliseum complex will host the 2019 Synchro America Open from Friday through Sunday. It will showcase some of the best domestic and international artistic swimmers in the world. Admission is $10 per session. Tickets are on sale at the aquatic center box office. For more details, visit usasynchro.org.
Over in Winston-Salem, the Stone Temple Pilots will be among bands performing at the Gears & Guitars music festival from Friday through Sunday at Bailey Park, 445 to 475 N. Patterson Ave. Tickets are $100 for a three-night package, $35 for Friday or Saturday and $40 for Sunday, available by calling 336-223-5677. Find the schedule at gearsandguitarsfest.com.
The animated film, “Isle of Dogs” will be shown as part of the Spartan Cinema series at sunset Friday at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. Admission is free. Bring a chair or blanket. Find details at greensborodowntownparks.org/arts-culture.
The band Black Stone Cherry will perform with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown at 8 p.m. Friday at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $20 at theblindtiger.com.
The North Carolina Brass Band will perform its final concert of the season, titled “Carnival!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Dana Auditorium on the Guilford College campus. The band will perform again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brendle Recital Hall in Winston-Salem. Tickets for either concert are $20 for adults, $5 for children and students at the door or at ncbrassband.org.
Stig, an instrumental jazz funk band from Asheville, will perform at Sunday Jazz Picnics at LeBauer Park. The free concert runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks are for sale. Learn more at 336-373-7533 or greensborodowntownparks.org.
Triad Stage presents “Man of La Mancha” through Sunday at its theater at 232 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices start at $10. Go online to triadstage.org for more information.