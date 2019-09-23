WINSTON-SALEM - Triad Stage co-founder Richard Whittington has a new role: raising money for the UNC School of the Arts.
Whittington joined UNCSA earlier this month as associate vice chancellor for advancement, following the school's national search.
He had left his position as Triad Stage's founding managing director in June, after more than 20 years there.
Whittington comes to UNCSA’s Office of Advancement as the university enters the public phase of Powering Creativity: The Campaign for UNCSA.
The comprehensive campaign, which was unveiled Sept. 14, seeks to raise $65 million by June 2021 for scholarships, faculty support, innovation, community engagement, and enhancements to the living and learning environment. To date, it has raised $54.3 million.
“We are thrilled to have Rich as a part of our fundraising team,” Edward J. Lewis III, UNCSA’s vice chancellor for advancement, said in a news release. “His experience with the arts, familiarity with the region, and outstanding management style will serve UNCSA well as we continue to accelerate our fundraising efforts.”
Interim Chancellor Brian Cole said, “Rich is a fantastic addition to the advancement team that Vice Chancellor Lewis has built over the last four years. I look forward to seeing how Rich and Ed will continue to rally support for this outstanding university as we work to recruit and retain top artists and power creativity in our state and around the world.”
Whittington came to Greensboro in 1998, with plans to start a nonprofit professional theater downtown with fellow Yale graduate Preston Lane.
They raised more than $5 million and turned the former downtown Montgomery Ward department store at 232 S. Elm St. into home base for Triad Stage. It opened in 2002.
During his tenure, Whittington led the effort to raise more than $22 million in donations. The money has helped to support Triad Stage productions, the renovation of the third floor and the creation of UpStage Cabaret there, and the purchase of a 30,000-square-foot production space.
Whittington announced his planned departure in January, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family and didn't want Triad Stage to suffer.
As UNCSA's associate vice chancellor for advancement, Whittington will develop and implement fundraising strategies, engage with major donors and prospects and manage a team of major gift officers as well as specialists in annual giving, alumni relations, special events, communications, donor relations, and other areas of philanthropy.
"UNCSA played a big part in Preston and my decision to choose the Triad as the home for Triad Stage," Whittington said via email. "We've utilized numerous faculty, students and alumni from the school both onstage and behind-the-scenes in Triad Stage productions."
"I’ve dedicated my professional life to the nurturing and support of artists, and I was thrilled to find a job that allowed me and my family to stay in the Triad and to continue making a difference for the local arts community," Whittington said.
Whittington served for nine years on the board of the North Carolina Arts Council, where he participated as a member of the executive committee. He is a member of the board for the North Carolina Theatre Conference and has previously served on the boards of Arts NC and Downtown Greensboro Inc. He has served on numerous grant panels, including panels for the National Endowment for the Arts and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.
Whittington earned an M.F.A. in theater management from the Yale School of Drama and a B.F.A. in acting and directing from Marymount Manhattan College.
"I would love to express my sincerest thanks to everyone for their support of both Triad Stage and for me personally," Whittington said.
With Whittington's departure, Lane is now producing artistic director at Triad Stage.
Triad Stage will hire a managing director, but that person won't handle all of Whittington's tasks. Jody Cauthen took over as marketing and development director. The new managing director will handle budgets, contracts and human resources.
