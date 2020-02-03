GREENSBORO — After a year's hiatus, Triad Goodwill's Rock the Runway will return on Oct. 24 with a themed fashion show called "Rock the Runway: Shock the Runway."
For this Halloween-inspired fashion show, Triad Goodwill seeks student, amateur and professional designers who live in the Triad area with fashion design and sewing experience to apply for a spot as one of seven designers in this premier fashion show.
The application can be found on goodwillrocktherunway.org/designer2020/ and is due by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 22.
Selected designers will be provided with gift cards to purchase clothing and other items from Triad Goodwill’s 24 retail stores in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties. Designers will reconstruct the garments to create runway-ready fashion inspired by the colors, motifs, style or themes of classic scary movies.
To be considered, potential designers must apply online and submit photos of four of their best designs and agree to meet all deadlines.
Proceeds from Rock the Runway: Shock the Runaway will benefit Triad Goodwill’s mission of improving lives and enriching communities through the power of work.
Get connected at Facebook.com/TriadGoodwill (subscribe to Events), @TriadGoodwill, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and visit TriadGoodwill.org.
