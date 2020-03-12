GREENSBORO — The following previously announced "Tournament Town" events will continue as currently scheduled, the Greensboro Coliseum announced Thursday.
The events were planned in conjunction with the coliseum complex’s hosting of the New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball first/second rounds. Although the ACC Tournament itself is closed to most fans, the following activities will be held:.
Visit TournamentTown.com for more information.
TOURNAMENT TOWN WATCH PARTY
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Corner of N. Elm Street & Abe Brenner Place | Outside Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Watch 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Games live on the Tanger Center outdoor marquee
Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages | Cash Bar
Bleachers provided or bring your own chairs
Interactive games
Fun for the whole family
Free admission
TAILGATE ZONE
Thursday through Saturday
Adjacent to Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Live broadcast of 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Games on giant screens
Food trucks
Live Music
Free admission
KC and THE SUNSHINE BAND – FREE Concert
4 p.m. Friday
White Oak Amphitheatre
Tickets are required for entry. Free tickets are available at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office while supplies last.
TOURNAMENT TOWN DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL
noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
S. Elm Street & Smothers Place | Near the railroad tracks
Live music street festival style
Several local acts leading up to headliner and southern rock cover band Southside Station (3-5 p.m.)
Food Trucks in addition to local restaurants
Beer Garden featuring Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene’s
Children’s play space with bouncy houses and games
Free admission
FOLK IN THE PARK
noon to 5 p.m. March 21
LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie Street, Greensboro
Folk in the Park will feature a stellar lineup of North Carolina artists at LeBauer Park with a preview of food, crafts, and local arts that make the North Carolina Folk Festival a national attraction each September. Folk in the Park is free and open to the public.
Please click here for detailed Folk in the Park event information.
