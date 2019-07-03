GREENSBORO — One of the great things about an extended event such as the Eastern Music Festival is the opportunity to hear music that is off the beaten path. The Tuesday night chamber concert at Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium certainly took a step away from the classics.
Like Mozart’s Oboe Quartet in F major, which isn’t frequently performed. The piece is in the traditional fast-slow-fast arrangement. Randall Ellis (oboe), Jenny Gregoire (violin), Jamie Hofman (viola) and Marta Simidtchieva (cello) ably performed the composition.
This lightweight, fun music is designed to please the listener — and that certainly happened Tuesday. Ellis’ perky oboe was evident. The good intonation and energy made for a winning performance.
And it wasn’t the only memorable piece that was heard Tuesday.
The third movement from the String Quartet No. 2 in D major by Alexander Borodin was a confection. The composition contains the lovely tune made famous in the musical “Kismet.” The performers — Corrine Brouwer and David Yarbrough (violins), Julian Schwarz (cello) and Hofman (viola) — extracted all the juice they could from the superromantic tune.
Then there was a piece from Dmitri Shostakovich. He wrote his String Quartet No. 6 in G major shortly after marrying his second wife, a particularly happy time for the composer. Some of the music, indeed, is a bit lighthearted. But there is plenty of darkness as well. Netanel Draiblate and Diana Lupo (violins), Jennifer Puckett (viola) and Neal Cary (cello) played the four-movement work with commitment and sensitivity.
The second half of the concert was dedicated to composers I didn’t know, starting with Caroline Shaw. The native of Greenville, N.C., born in 1982, is the youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for music. Her 2016 “Blueprint for String Quartet” is a multisectioned work that includes intentional out-of-tune playing as well as lots of pizzicato. Yolanda Bruno and Jennifer Rickard (violins), Ben Geller (viola) and Beth Vanderborgh (cello) gave an energized performance.
The rich, chromatic style of Elegy in C minor for Piano Trio, Op. 16 drew the night to a close. Especially solid piano playing by Ruoting Li was matched by Avi Nagin’s violin and Rebecca Zimmerman’s cello in the darkly beautiful work by Russian Alexandre Krein.