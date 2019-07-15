Multi-platinum-selling artists Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and Elevation Worship will embark on an arena tour this fall, including a Nov.15 stop at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.
This series is the first time three of the most prolific bands in the Christian music join forces. With each of the three acts bringing together their devoted fan bases all under the same roof for a night of music, worship and praise, this tour promises to reinforce the power of Christian music and the powerful messages at the core of each song.
“Everyone knows that unity is one of the most powerful forces in the world,” says Shane Quick, owner Premier Productions, which is presenting the tour. “These bands coming together represent that very force. The prayer is that this tour exemplifies the unity of the body of Christ. One body and one voice. This tour is going to be a once in a lifetime event. Never before have we seen these bands tour together. It’s a ‘can’t miss’experience.”
Tickets will go on sale on July 19 at www.PremierProductions.com.
For more information, go to castingcrowns.com, hillsong.com/worship or elevationworship.com.