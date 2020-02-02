GREENSBORO — Come late summer, music will fill a building on the eastern side of downtown.
If all goes as planned, what was once a refrigerated meat storage facility at 800 Pastor Anderson Way will become Rhythm Works, where musicians can create and perform.
"Greensboro has a long history as a musical city," said downtown developer Andy Zimmerman, who owns the property with Stu Nichols and Linda Spitzen.
"Rhythm Works will be the place where established and aspiring musicians can come to play, practice, record and perform," Zimmerman said.
The Rhythm Works building is near the intersection with East Washington Street. It occupies the same block as Studio 503, a 2018 Zimmerman project where artists rent 16 renovated spaces at 503 E. Washington St.
The 12,000-square-foot brick structure of two stories and a space below ground level now sports a new roof and new windows.
Zimmerman has hired city native and musician Mike Hooks as executive director. Hooks, an acoustic guitar player and singer who produces multi-track recordings, has worked as a sales and marketing executive.
"He brings a business mind and artist’s and musician’s mind to the table," Zimmerman said.
Advocates want to see more creative projects in the city's eastern section. "This is going to be transformative to this area," Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman has dubbed the Rhythm Works and Studio 503 area Down East Downtown. He wants it to join the city's official Downtown Business Improvement District — even though it will raise his taxes.
His other development projects have bolstered the Lewis Street and South End areas of downtown, just as developer Marty Kotis grew the Midtown area along Battleground Avenue.
"Expanding (downtown's) footprint is critical to our city's future," he said.
He sees his Down East Downtown developments as a connector between downtown and N.C. A&T, within view on East Market Street.
"These projects are additional bridges connecting the communities together," Zimmerman said. "What better connector is there than music?"
The three partners bought the building last summer from adjacent United Institutional Baptist Church, which had used it for storage.
Back in the 1930s, it was the former M. Lieb & Son Gourmet Foods building. Heavy steel walk-in refrigerator doors remain throughout.
Now it's empty and ready for transformation into its next life.
Zimmerman displays drawings that show preliminary plans for where recording and podcast studios, an internet radio station, video production, classes, a café and taproom, restrooms, patios and performance spaces — indoors and outside — will go.
Even the rooftop will become a gathering and performance space.
Zimmerman is pleased that Andreao "Fanatic" Heard, a Grammy Award-winning music producer who has moved to the city, aims to start a record label there.
Zimmerman estimates that the project will cost $1.5 million, between the property purchase and renovation. That's half the cost of building it new, he said.
He said he soon will submit building plans to the city for guidance and approval.
He drew his inspiration for the operating model from The Forge, the nonprofit maker space he co-founded at 219 W. Lewis St.
There, people gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, knowledge, equipment and tools.
At Rhythm Works, aspiring and established musicians can become members and rent studio, recording, practice and performance space when needed.
That part will run as a for-profit operation.
The nonprofit side will be the educational arm, offering clinics, lectures and guest teachers who will teach music and its business side. Hooks is exploring working with Guilford County Schools and Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.
"There are other places in town to get instruction," Hooks said. "There are bars in town where you can hear live music. There are recording studios. Good rehearsal spaces for bands are scarce. This will be everything housed in one area in a collaborative environment."
Just like at The Forge, Zimmerman said, "People will mentor each other, teach each other, practice with each other. I couldn’t find anything like it in the United States."
Zack Matheny — president and chief executive officer of Downtown Greensboro Inc., an economic development organization focused on center city — likes Zimmerman's plans.
Matheny will submit Zimmerman's request to the city for his east Greensboro developments to become part of the downtown Business Improvement District, which DGI manages. The City Council must approve the measure. Matheny said he expects that to happen in June.
That designation will cost Zimmerman and his partners about $250 to $275 more a year in property taxes, Matheny estimates.
This year, about five property owners have petitioned to join the Business Improvement District. That will expand it on the east, west and north sides.
That furthers growth not only for center city, but the city as a whole, Matheny said.
"They want to be part of the growth, the excitement, the vibrancy, the energy of downtown Greensboro," Matheny added. "What better way to celebrate the vibrancy and energy than with live music?
