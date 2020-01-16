CommUnity Sings (copy)

The 2020 "This CommUnity Sings" will be held on March 8 at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

 Courtesy of CommUnity Sings

GREENSBORO —  The third annual "This CommUnity Sings" will be held March 8 at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St.

This free event for all ages invites singers and lovers of song at every skill level to gather at the Carolina Theatre for a musical community celebration. The goal is to fill the seats of the Carolina and feature more than 1,000 voices singing together.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. with live entertainment. The sing-along will begin at 3 p.m.

This year’s songs will feature "Hallelujah" (Leonard Cohen), "Respect" (Aretha Franklin) and "Lean on Me" (Bill Withers). Warm-ups will include "Africa" (Toto) and "Macarena" (Los Del Rio).

Guests will learn the songs first, led by musical director Wesley McCleary-Small and accompanist Christy Wisuthseriwong. Following the warm-ups, the entire theatre will raise their voices together.

This event is free and open to the public; no tickets are necessary. First come, first served. The concessions stand will be open for those who wish to purchase snacks.

Tags

Load comments