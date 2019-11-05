GREENSBORO — Commissioned in 2005 by UNC-Greensboro’s Women Veterans Historical Collection, "Star-Spangled Girls" is a theatrical review created from diaries, letters, interviews, telegrams, journals, and posters by and about the women who served the United States during WWII.
The production is directed, adapted and compiled by Touring Theatre of North Carolina's founding, artistic and producing director Brenda Schleunes.
Five actresses portray WAC’s, WAVE’s, Army Nurses, and Red Cross volunteers. The characters, based on real women veterans from North Carolina, share their memories about enlistment, basic training, service at home and abroad, love, and segregation.
Songs from wartime are woven throughout the production.
A performance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Greenhill Art Gallery at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St.
General admission is $10. Veterans get in free.
For information, visit www.greenhillnc.org or call 336-333-7460.
