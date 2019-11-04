GREENSBORO — Harmonious trio The Wailin' Jennys will perform March 6 at the Carolina Theatre.
Tickets go on sale at noon Nov. 8 and are $30-$65 by calling 336-333-2605, at https://carolinatheatre.com/ or in person at the box office 310 S. Greene St.
The Canadian-based vocalists and multi-intrumentalists are mezzo Nicky Mehta, soprano Ruth Moody and alto Heather Masse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.