The Wailin' Jennys.

GREENSBORO — Harmonious trio The Wailin' Jennys will perform March 6 at the Carolina Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at noon Nov. 8 and are $30-$65 by calling 336-333-2605, at https://carolinatheatre.com/ or in person at the box office 310 S. Greene St.

The Canadian-based vocalists and multi-intrumentalists are mezzo Nicky Mehta, soprano Ruth Moody and alto Heather Masse.

