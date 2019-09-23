GREENSBORO — The city and its arts advocates long have sought a more comprehensive strategy for promoting the cultural scene. So a task force created a master plan to make it happen.
Now, the city has someone to lead the way.
Ryan Deal has been named the city’s first chief creative economy officer to oversee the newly-established Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs.
Creating the role and office were two primary recommendations in the cultural arts master plan — called "Creative Greensboro" — adopted by the City Council in December 2018.
"This will be the needle and thread that pulls it all together," Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson said after Monday's announcement of Deal's hiring. "We know we have great assets here and we have great cultural diversity. But we’ve got to figure out a way to tie all those things together and celebrate it. That’s what Ryan will do."
Deal, 37, has served as director of advancement for the nonprofit Children’s Theatre of Charlotte since January 2018. He has lead the theater’s $1.2 million annual fund by increasing engagement with more than 450 corporate and family donors.
From 2009 through 2017, he served in various roles with the Arts & Science Council of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. That included being vice president of cultural and community investment with the council, which serves Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and six suburban towns.
The UNCG graduate will officially start with the city on Nov. 1 and earn $100,694 annually.
Deal will serve as the chief strategist and advocate in advancing the city's cultural life, while working closely with arts organizations, artists, supporters and city officials.
"This opportunity was compelling to me from every angle — a community that I know and love from my time as a student and young professional; a demonstrated commitment to the role that the public sector can play in supporting and advancing the creative life of its residents; and the contagious energy that has surrounded the development and adoption of 'Creative Greensboro,'" Deal said via email from Cleveland, where he was serving as a grant-review panelist.
The new office will take on management of the Greensboro Cultural Center and City Arts program, which had been under the Parks & Recreation Department.
With the Arts & Science Council in the Charlotte area, Deal led the transformation of the agency’s $7.5 million grant-making portfolio by placing a focus on equity and inclusion. That included development of a nationally-recognized initiative called Culture Blocks, designed to connect residents to arts programming close to home.
He has more than two dozen theatrical credits at non-professional and professional organizations across North Carolina, including Greensboro Opera in the early 2000s.
"Creative Greensboro" came from the work of a community task force appointed by the City Council, and consultants the council hired to help. Council member Nancy Hoffmann and philanthropic consultant Jacquie Gilliam led the group.
Although Wilson led the hiring process and made the final choice, he involved people from the arts community as well as others.
They whittled a list of about 120 applicants down to a couple of finalists.
They didn't necessarily seek someone new to the city, Wilson said, but "someone who understood how to catalyze our economy through the arts" among other qualities.
"Ryan through this whole process made us all very excited about the prospects for the future," Wilson said.
Laura Way was among those participating in the hiring process. She serves as president and chief executive officer of ArtsGreensboro, the nonprofit which helps to build and finance the local arts scene.
Way called Deal "the right fit for Greensboro."
Deal's experience, coupled with "an easy, friendly approach," Way said, "will bode him well for the future working with the city and creative ecosystem in Greensboro."
