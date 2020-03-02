GREENSBORO — Following a sold-out show in 2019 at the Carolina Theatre, singing groups The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters will return on June 13.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show at the 310 S. Greene St. theater are $69, $59, $49 or $39, plus a $3 facility fee and state sales tax.
They go on sale at noon March 13 at the theater box office, by calling 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Group discounts are available for parties of 15+ through the box office.
Spend a nostalgic evening saluting three of the world’s most beloved musical groups, all of whom were instrumental in creating the rock and roll and do-wop sound.
The concert will feature Gunter’s Coasters (“Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak”), The Platters with four of America’s premier singers performing their greatest hits (“Only You,” “The Great Pretender”), and The Drifters, one of rock and roll’s founding vocal groups with their 50-year catalog of hits (“Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment”).
