The Del McCoury Band will return as headliners for the spring Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance from May 7 to 10 in Pittsboro.
Performers will include festival founders, Donna the Buffalo, as well as Rising Appalachia, Keller Williams and 50 other performers: Lucas Ashby's Brain Trust featuring Cyro Baptista, Consider the Source, Driftwood, Travers Brothership, Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, Bella's Bartok, Dr. Bacon, Preston Frank, Empire Strikes Brass, Swamp Kids, Ellis Dyson & the Shambles, Root Shock, Loamlands, Miss Tess & the Talkbacks, Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, Donwtown Abby & the Echos, Ashley Heath & Her Heathens, Momma Molasses, Bubba George String Band, Aaron Lipp, Brahm, Tenzin Chopak, Emily Musolino, Africa Unplugged, Richie Stearns, Onyx Club Boys, T. Gold, Blue Footed Boobies, Kidness & the Magic Ring, Trio 305, Julia., Golden Shoals, West King String Band, Bakalad Stars, The Shoaldiggers, Pa Line, Sonny Miles, Cosmic Horizon, Bulltown Strutters, Easy Tiger, Broccoli Brothers Circus, Wall of Sound, Shakori Hills Jr. Appalachian Musicians, Dr. Fruit, Big Wonderful Variety Show, Ecstatic Dance and Compost Theatre.
The festival, now in its 18th year, is a benefit for the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center, which provides free or reduced music and arts education programs.
Advance specials are available for tickets:
- Four-day admission: $119 (adult), $64 youth (13-15)
- Thursday admission: $35
- Friday admission: $42
- Saturday admission: $42
- Sunday admission: $27
Tickets are available online. Click here.
Ticket prices will increase as the festival date gets closer.
Call 919-542-8142, email shakorihills@grassrootsfest.org or visit shakorihillsgrassroots.org.
