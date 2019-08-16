The Allman Betts Band concert at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro has been rescheduled for Feb. 20, 2020. The show was originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22 but was postponed because of illness. Tickets that were purchased for the September show will be honored at the February concert.
The band is made up of the sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts). The group starts its first world tour in March 2019. Their performances feature new music, songs from their solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of the 50th anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band.
Other band members are Berry Oakley Jr. (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), Johnny Stachela, John Gingy, R. Scott Bryan and John Lum.
Guest opener will be JD Simo (https://simo.fm).
Tickets are $25-$45 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or allmanbettsband.com.