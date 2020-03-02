GREENSBORO — Speakers and entertainers highlight TEDxGreensboro's eighth annual all-day forum on March 26.
It will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St.
The theme is of the forum is "Risk" and according to a release, the event is designed to "spark meaningful conversation in our community and beyond."
The following participating speakers were announced for the event:
- Amanda Sturgill, educator and researcher.
- Andrew Smiler, psychotherapist and author.
- Chase Holleman, educator and social worker.
- Nyota Gordon, veteran and inspirational speaker.
- Kevin Dorman, speech therapist, community builder and vocal cheerleader.
- Carlos Parks, motivator.
- Christine Murray, researcher, counselor and director of the UNCG Center for Youth, Family, & Community Partnerships..
- Kevin Ortiz, Greensboro educator.
- Anthony Dellinger, scientist and educator.
- Anna Luisa Daigneault, anthropologist, ethnologist and writer.
- Joseph Stern, neurosurgeon and writer.
The event's entertainers include are:
- Justin "Demeanor" Harrington, Greensboro hip hop artist and nephew of singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens.
- Karn Hougaard, South African award-winning singer-songwriter and actress.
- The N.C. Brazilian Project.
Tickets are $80 and includes the speakers, lunch, selected TED videos, entertainment performances and a reception with the speakers and sponsors on March 25.
Group ticket discounts and student discounts are also available.
Register at www.TEDxGreensboro.com.
The worldwide organization known as TED - which stands for technology, entertainment and design – is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.