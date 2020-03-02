GREENSBORO — Speakers and entertainers highlight TEDxGreensboro's eighth annual all-day forum on March 26.

It will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St.

The theme is of the forum is "Risk" and according to a release, the event is designed to "spark meaningful conversation in our community and beyond."

The following participating speakers were announced for the event:

  • Amanda Sturgill, educator and researcher.
  • Andrew Smiler, psychotherapist and author.
  • Chase Holleman, educator and social worker.
  • Nyota Gordon, veteran and inspirational speaker.
  • Kevin Dorman, speech therapist, community builder and vocal cheerleader.
  • Carlos Parks, motivator.
  • Christine Murray, researcher, counselor and director of the UNCG Center for Youth, Family, & Community Partnerships..
  • Kevin Ortiz, Greensboro educator.
  • Anthony Dellinger, scientist and educator.
  • Anna Luisa Daigneault, anthropologist, ethnologist and writer.
  • Joseph Stern, neurosurgeon and writer.

The event's entertainers include are:

  • Justin "Demeanor" Harrington, Greensboro hip hop artist and nephew of singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens.
  • Karn Hougaard, South African award-winning singer-songwriter and actress.
  • The N.C. Brazilian Project.

Tickets are $80 and includes the speakers, lunch, selected TED videos, entertainment performances and a reception with the speakers and sponsors on March 25.

Group ticket discounts and student discounts are also available.

Register at www.TEDxGreensboro.com.

The worldwide organization known as TED - which stands for technology, entertainment and design – is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation.

