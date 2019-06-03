“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” coming to the Tanger Center on May 26-31, 2020, tells the true story of King’s rise to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. It won two 2014 Tony Awards and a 2015 Grammy Award.(In the photo: The Shirelles, from left, DeAnne Stewart, McKynleigh Alden Abraham, Alexis Tidwell and Marla Louissaint.)