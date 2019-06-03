GREENSBORO — Season seat memberships are now on sale to the general public for the 2020-21 inaugural Broadway season at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The first season the first season of Broadway at Tanger Center will feature six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad: “Wicked,” Disney’s “The Lion King,” “Mean Girls,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Come From Away.”
The 3,000-seat downtown venue is scheduled to open in March at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
Each of the six touring Broadway season musicals will make their Piedmont Triad premiere between May 26, 2020, and May 9, 2021.
Season ticket packages range from $264 to $1,000, plus state sales tax. They start at $30 per month. Go online to tangercenter.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
The Tanger Center already has received more than 12,000 early reserved-seat deposits.
Season seat members will have first chance to guarantee their seats to all six Broadway shows.
The on-sale dates for individual tickets to each of the six shows has not yet been announced.