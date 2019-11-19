Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts (copy)

Work continues on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro on Aug. 6.

 Woody Marshall News & Record

GREENSBORO — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is still six months from opening, but already the venue has sold more than 15,000 season seat memberships for the 2020-21 Broadway season.

The new, 3,000-seat downtown performing arts center is expected to open its doors in March.

The Tanger Center’s inaugural season features six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad including "Wicked," "Disney's The Lion King" and "Dear Evan Hansen."

The inaugural season opens in May with "Beautiful — The Carole King Musical" and includes the theatrical hit "Come From Away."

The season concludes with "Mean Girls."

“The response to the Tanger Center’s inaugural season lineup delivered by Nederlander and PFM has been phenomenal,” Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown said in a release. “To surpass 15,000 subscribers six months prior to our first Broadway show is an extraordinary accomplishment for a first-year venue.”

The center is being built at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place. It will cost $90 million — $85 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs — shared by the city of Greensboro and private donors. No taxpayer money was used on construction, Brown said. The city’s portion will come from a combination of ticket fees, parking revenues and a tax on hotel rooms.

Broadway season seat memberships are still available.

For information, or to purchase memberships, visit TangerCenter.com.

