Piedmont Hall

GREENSBORO — SWV, also known as Sisters With Voices, will perform on Oct. 25 at Piedmont Hall, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s newest venue.

The 9 p.m. concert also will feature a special surprise guest, whose name has not been announced.

General admission tickets are $49.50 in advance and $54.50 on the day of the show. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at Ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office.

All tickets are general admission for this standing-room-only event.

SWV is a Grammy-award nominated female R&B/pop trio from New York. Formed in 1990, it has produced hits such as "Weak", "Right Here/Human Nature" and "I'm So Into You."

The group's 1992 debut album, "It's About Time," went double platinum and produced several top 10 hits.

SWV’s concert is produced by Diamond Life Concerts. Although it occurs during N.C. A&T's Homecoming Weekend, it is not affiliated with the university.

