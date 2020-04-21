GREENSBORO — Sting, one of the world's best-selling musical artists, will perform with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Conductor Chelsea Tipton II, who grew up in the city, will lead the Dec. 19 concert.
Tickets for the concert will be sold only to subscribers of the symphony's classical Masterworks, Chamber or Pops series. For the opportunity to buy tickets now, contact the symphony to become subscribers to one of the series.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 1 at greensborosymphony.org, tangercenter.com, ticketmaster.com or by calling the symphony box office at 336-335-5456, ext. 224.
Composer, singer, author, actor, and activist, Sting is one of the world's most renowned and distinctive artists.
Throughout his illustrious career, he has received 17 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations and a Tony nomination.
He has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.
His latest album, "My Songs," includes contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits and was accompanied by a critically acclaimed world tour.
Later this year, he will headline a Las Vegas residency, also entitled My Songs, set to open at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Aug. 15. The show will present a compendium of Sting’s music with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.
The Symphonicity Tour (2010) in support of his album Symphonicities, featured his greatest hits reimagined for symphonic arrangement. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Symphonicity Tour, lauded as a “fantastic musical experience,” visited 114 cities in 38 countries around the world over the course of 14 months.
Sting, a member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, last performed in Greensboro in May 2001 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tipton has worked with Sting before.
In the summer of 2011, Tipton was chosen to accompany Sting on an extensive European tour.
This tour covered 15 countries where Tipton worked with 19 different European orchestras; his task was to prepare the musicians for the concerts.
Tipton not only rehearsed the orchestras, but also performed with Sting in concert in the Canary Islands, Granada, and Cap Roig, Spain.
